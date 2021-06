A stand-up dish in more ways than one. You are probably more accustomed to serving your pasta out of a bowl and not slicing it, but it’s always good to try new things once in a while, right? And let me tell you, our sliceable Five-Cheese Rigatoni Pie is a very good thing. It turns out that stacking tube-shaped pasta upright in a baking dish gives each one the opportunity to totally fill up with sauce and when it’s a sauce as delicious as this, that’s excellent news. See, this sauce features five distinct cheeses (and some creamy garlic flavor too) so when you’re looking for a dish that’s indulgent and also has something a little extra special, there’s no better place to turn.