BERRYVILLE — Natalie Dobry's eyes light up when she talks about helping students chart the courses for their future. Dobry is the career coach at Clarke County High School. It's a complex job. For instance, she helps students explore career options available to them, based on their interests, aptitudes and abilities to learn. She then helps them determine the credentials they'll need for their chosen professions, and what they must do to earn those credentials — whether it's going to a four-year college or university, attending community college or going to a trade school and/or pursuing an apprenticeship.