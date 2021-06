Business Insider reports that Taco Bell is testing a vegan chalupa shell. The shell is made from pea protein and is being sold in one location for now. “We’ve long been a food disruptor, and this time is no different,” Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s Global Chief Food Innovation Officer, said in a press release. “We’ve seen our industry follow patterns of sameness, but we understand that consumers are looking for creativity and craveability in this space. So whether someone is craving plant-based protein or crispy chicken or gooey cheesiness, we have something that’s not only flavorful, but also uniquely Taco Bell.”