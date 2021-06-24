Board accepts grant amendment
The Crawfordsville Board of Public Works and Safety met Wednesday and approved an amendment to a grant agreement between the city and the Indiana Department of Health. The city accepted a grant in the amount of $102,780 for the renewal of an early intervention specialist to support the fire department's community paramedicine's quick response team. The QRT focuses on combatting drug overdoses and substance abuse issues. The grant total to date is $423,893.