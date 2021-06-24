Cancel
Comedian becomes leading lady

By LINDSEY BAHR
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven when she's technically off, comedian Iliza Shlesinger is always working. During quarantine she did a full tour of drive-in stand-up shows, refined a new hour of material, launched an online cooking show with her husband and secured a book deal. And on a recent “down day” in Nashville before presenting at the CMT Awards the next evening, she's not relaxing: She's doing interviews for her new movie, “Good on Paper,” which dropped Wednesday on Netflix.

