Comedian becomes leading lady

Ever wonder why you get the giggle fits over something as simple as a cat in a YouTube video when you’re high? Well, there’s actually a science behind this phenomenon. Luckily for comedians, cannabis also lowers the inhibition of the laugh reflex, so when an audience smokes before a show, they tend to embrace almost any kind of humor. Though many comedians agree that crowds consuming cannabis can cause them to switch up their delivery to match the stoney atmosphere. “You can’t be as subtle in your delivery in a room where the audience is smoking weed,” explained comedian Niles Abston. “You have to be a little more matter of fact and sometimes act out your dialogue for the set to be successful.” Outside of audience consumption, comedians themselves often utilize cannabis to write, punch up, or even perform their jokes in front of crowds. Their preferences vary across the indica, sativa, and hybrid domains depending on their end goal and the type of crowd they are performing to. While your results will likely vary, here are eight favorites from some of the most talented performers in the cannabis comedy community. Wedding Cake Kicking off the list is Wedding Cake, which is a personal favorite of comedian and writer Ashley Ray. This indica-dominant strain is made from a cross of Cherry Pie and GSC and consumers report relaxing and euphoric effects. “Almost everyone makes their own version of Wedding Cake and I’ve truly never had a bad one,” said Ray. “It gives me a really wonderful body high where I can think about or watch comedy and be completely entertained.” The strain is sometimes referred to as Pink Cookies and is said to produce a rich and tangy flavor with earthy pepper tones. Find Wedding Cake strains GG4 This indica-dominant…