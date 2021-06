While many are celebrating declining cases rates in the U.S. due to vaccination, other parts of the world are telling a different story. We are no longer dealing with the original Covid-19 virus that first emerged from Wuhan. Instead, we are dealing with a far more deadly virus, better-termed Covid-21. We have not yet seen the worst of this virus as it continues to evolve and adapt to outsmart prior interventions. The previously successful methods used to control the virus in some countries are no longer proving effective.