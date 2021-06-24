Cancel
Medical & Biotech

Santhera and ReveraGen to Present Findings from Pivotal VISION-DMD Study with Vamorolone at Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy 2021 Conference

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Pratteln, Switzerland, and Rockville, MD, USA, JuneÂ 24, 2021 "" Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) and ReveraGen BioPharma, Inc (US: private) announce presentations of the positive and statistically highly significant topline results from the VISION-DMD study at the Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) 2021 Virtual Annual Conference (June 23-26, 2021).

www.streetinsider.com
Switzerland
Medical & Biotech

Italfarmaco Announces Topline Data from Phase 2 Trial with Givinostat in Patients with Becker Muscular Dystrophy

MILAN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Italfarmaco Group announced today topline data from its proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial with Givinostat, the company’s proprietary histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor, in 51 adult males with Becker Muscular Dystrophy (BMD). The study was designed to evaluate the effect of Givinostat in BMD, building on the experience developed in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Based on this experience, change in total fibrosis in the muscle biopsy was selected as the primary endpoint of the study and change in fat fraction and contractile CSA using quantitative Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) as key secondary endpoints. Givinostat did not show significant difference in the primary endpoint compared to placebo. However, significant difference from placebo in MRI of muscles in the whole thigh as well as quadriceps confirmed the ability of Givinostat to counteract muscle deterioration in the treated BMD patients. The safety profile of Givinostat in BMD was in line with previous studies and no serious safety concerns were observed. Based on the overall results, the Company plans to meet with US and EU regulators to discuss the next development steps for Givinostat in adults with BMD. The topline data was presented by Paolo Bettica on June 26, 2021, at the virtual Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) Annual Conference.
TheStreet

Dyne Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data From Its Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Program During The FSHD Society International Research Congress

- FORCE™ platform enables targeted muscle delivery with lead FSHD program candidate demonstrating potent suppression of DUX4 biomarkers in patient cell line - WALTHAM, Mass., June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, is presenting today preclinical data from its facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) program during the 28 th Annual FSHD Society International Research Congress. Data from in vitro studies in an FSHD patient cell line being presented highlight that Dyne's proprietary FORCE™ platform enabled targeted muscle delivery with its lead FSHD candidate demonstrating potent suppression of DUX4 transcriptome markers.
Medical & Biotech

Vita Therapeutics Raises $32 Million in Oversubscribed Series A Financing Led by Cambrian Biopharma to Advance the Development of Therapies to Treat Muscular Dystrophies

BALTIMORE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Vita Therapeutics, a cell engineering company harnessing the power of genetics to develop cellular therapies that follow an autologous and universal hypoimmunogenic approach, today announced the completion of an oversubscribed $32 million Series A. The financing was led by Cambrian Biopharma with participation from Kiwoom Bio, SCM Life Sciences, and Early Light Ventures.
Medical & Biotech

ADC Therapeutics Announces Encouraging Interim Results from Pivotal Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Camidanlumab Tesirine (Cami) Presented at the 16th Annual International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma

Phase 2 dosing schedule results in encouraging overall response rate and long-lasting treatment effects in heavily pre-treated patients with relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma. LAUSANNE, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT), a commercial-stage biotechnology company leading the development of novel antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) to treat hematological malignancies and...
TheStreet

Cureduchenne Launches Next-generation Data-sharing Platform To Accelerate A Cure For Duchenne And Becker Muscular Dystrophy

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CureDuchenne, a leading global nonprofit focused on finding and funding a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, announces the launch of CureDuchenne Link, a centralized data hub that puts individuals with Duchenne and Becker firmly at the center of research. More than just a registry or biobank, CureDuchenne Link directly connects data and biosamples provided by the Duchenne and Becker muscular dystrophy community with scientists and drug developers around the globe.
TheStreet

Insulet's Omnipod® 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System Pivotal Studies Demonstrate Improved Outcomes Across The Lifespan From Ages 2 To 70 Years

Insulet Corporation (PODD) - Get Report (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod ® brand of products, today announced promising results from its latest pivotal trial for the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) in very young children. Omnipod 5, the world's first tubeless, wearable automated insulin delivery (AID) system that continuously adapts insulin delivery based on glucose levels and trends, significantly improved time in range and reduced HbA1c in children aged 2 through 5.9 years with type 1 diabetes. These pivotal study data from the preschool age group were presented at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) Virtual 81st Scientific Sessions.
Science

Novel gene editing in mice shows promise in treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy

A novel gene editing technique developed by researchers at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and College of Medicine is showing promise in correcting genetic mutations in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and some cardiovascular diseases. DMD is a deadly genetic disease caused by mutations to the dystrophin gene. Without...
MyChesCo

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Presents Sleep Data from Study of Zygel in Children and Adolescents

DEVON, PA — Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYNE), the leader in innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders, presented a poster recently at SLEEP 2021, the 35th Annual Meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies, LLC. A copy of the poster is available on the Zynerba corporate website at http://zynerba.com/publications/.
Cullinan Oncology (CGEM) Receives FDA Clearance of IND Application for CLN-619, a Novel MICA/B-targeted Antibody for the Treatment of Solid Tumors

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM) (“Cullinan”), an oncology company seeking to drive shareholder returns by focusing on the patient, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared Cullinan MICA’s IND application for CLN-619. CLN-619 is a first-in-class monoclonal antibody designed to promote an antitumor response by engaging both natural killer (NK) and T cells through the MICA/B–NKG2D axis, with therapeutic potential for both solid and liquid tumor indications.
Science

Gantenerumab Lowers Key Protein Levels in Early-onset Disease Trial

The investigational therapy gantenerumab significantly lowered levels of established biomarkers in a rare, inherited form of early-onset Alzheimer’s disease, despite failing to slow cognitive decline or memory loss in symptomatic and asymptomatic patients, according to data from a Phase 2/3 clinical trial. Based on these results, enrolled patients may choose...
Medical & Biotech

Roche's ENSPRYNG approved by European Commission as first and only at-home subcutaneous treatment for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD)

ENSPRYNG is the first and only treatment approved for both adults and adolescents in the EU with AQP4-IgG seropositive NMOSD. ENSPRYNG can be used as a monotherapy or in combination with immunosuppressive therapy to reduce relapses and prevent permanent disability. In Phase III studies, ENSPRYNG significantly reduced the number and...
Medical & Biotech

Genetech's medicine receives FDA EUA for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized adults and children

On June 24, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for intravenous Actemra (tocilizumab) for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized adults and pediatric patients (two years of age and older) who are receiving systemic corticosteroids and require supplemental oxygen, non-invasive or invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), reported Genetech.
Science

Anti-inflammatory nanoparticles significantly improve muscle function in a murine model of advanced muscular dystrophy

Chronic inflammation contributes to the pathogenesis of all muscular dystrophies. Inflammatory T cells damage muscle, while regulatory T cells (Tregs) promote regeneration. We hypothesized that providing anti-inflammatory cytokines in dystrophic muscle would promote proregenerative immune phenotypes and improve function. Primary T cells from dystrophic (mdx) mice responded appropriately to inflammatory or suppressive cytokines. Subsequently, interleukin-4 (IL-4)– or IL-10–conjugated gold nanoparticles (PA4, PA10) were injected into chronically injured, aged, mdx muscle. PA4 and PA10 increased T cell recruitment, with PA4 doubling CD4+/CD8− T cells versus controls. Further, 50% of CD4+/CD8− T cells were immunosuppressive Tregs following PA4, versus 20% in controls. Concomitant with Treg recruitment, muscles exhibited increased fiber area and fourfold increases in contraction force and velocity versus controls. The ability of PA4 to shift immune responses, and improve dystrophic muscle function, suggests that immunomodulatory treatment may benefit many genetically diverse muscular dystrophies, all of which share inflammatory pathology.
TheStreet

VBI Vaccines To Present At Upcoming Scientific Conferences

VBI Vaccines Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIV) (VBI), a biopharmaceutical company driven by immunology in the pursuit of powerful prevention and treatment of disease, today announced that two abstracts featuring data from the Phase 3 clinical program of the Company's prophylactic 3-antigen hepatitis B vaccine (3A-HBV) candidate have been accepted for upcoming e-poster presentations at the Global Hepatitis Summit 2020/2021 and the American Diabetes Association's Virtual 81 st Scientific Sessions.
Politics

Study finds paid parental leave is favoured by people

Ohio [US], June 28 (ANI): Even though the United States is the only one amongst the developed nations that do not guarantee paid leave to parents after childbirth, recent findings suggest that it does endorse providing paid leaves to them nearly as much as people from other countries. The findings...
Cancer

Study: 71% of gynecological cancer patients find relief from medical cannabis

A small study published in Gynecologic Oncology Reports last week found that 71% of gynecological cancer patients reported self-improvement while consuming medical cannabis of at least one symptom, with 15% of patients stopping use because of the side effects. 45 patients with an average age of 60 years took part...
Science

Covid-19 antibody levels vary according to vaccine and past infection – study

Two doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine induces lower levels of antibodies against the variant first detected in India than against other strains, new research suggests. The laboratory findings from the Francis Crick Institute and the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) UCLH Biomedical Research Centre compared the results to...
Health

Robotic Platforms Not Superior for Abdominopelvic Surgery

MONDAY, June 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For adults undergoing abdominopelvic surgery, robot-assisted surgery currently offers no clear advantage over laparoscopy or open surgery, and it increases operative duration compared with laparoscopy, according to a systematic review published online June 29 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Naila H. Dhanani,...