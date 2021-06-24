Santhera and ReveraGen to Present Findings from Pivotal VISION-DMD Study with Vamorolone at Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy 2021 Conference
Pratteln, Switzerland, and Rockville, MD, USA, JuneÂ 24, 2021 "" Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) and ReveraGen BioPharma, Inc (US: private) announce presentations of the positive and statistically highly significant topline results from the VISION-DMD study at the Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) 2021 Virtual Annual Conference (June 23-26, 2021).