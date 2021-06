Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCSA) announced today that it has entered into a licensing agreement with Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUP) to license in RX-3117. RX-3117 is an oral, anticancer agent with an improved pharmacological profile relative to gemcitabine and other nucleoside analogs. Rx-3117 has a family of patents extending into 2036 as well as U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Orphan Designation for the treatment of Pancreatic Cancer. Processa will evaluate the potential benefit of RX-3117 for patients with such cancers as pancreatic or non-small cell lung cancer.