After Green Lighting a Second Season for ‘#blackAF’ a Year Ago, Netflix Reverses Decision

By Cooper McRae
mxdwn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBreaking barriers in the comedy television department is hard to do. Hats off to #blackAF for bringing something fresh to the table. Sadly though, Netflix has decided to cancel the single-camera series after one season. Via Deadline, exactly one year after green lighting a sophomore installment for the fledgling comedy,...

television.mxdwn.com
