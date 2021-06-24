Cancel
Akron, PA

William B. Madge

By Staff Writer
Lancaster Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam "Bill" Blackwell Madge, age 85, passed away on June 21 at Maple Farm, Akron, PA. A former resident of Gordonville, PA and Holmdel, NJ, he was born in Neptune, NJ. Bill was the only child of the late Wreiford and Lillian Madge of Freehold, NJ. He is survived by his wife of 54 years (June 24) Linda Schanck Madge and his daughter Laura Madge (Arlington, VA). He is also survived by his sister-in-law Emily Schanck (Gordonville, PA) and nieces Christine Kellish (Vernon, NJ) and Sonja Coull (Clayton, NC).

lancasteronline.com
Akron, PA
Gordonville, PA
Vernon Township, PA
Ronks, PA
Strasburg, PA
United States Navy
Obituaries
