Second seed Denis Shapovalov passed Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 6-4, to reach the semi-finals of the Cinch Championships in a match that took place over two days in London. On Friday night, the Canadian hit four aces and won 82 percent (14/17) of his first serve points to take a one-set lead before bad light stopped play. Shapovalov, who is No. 14 in the FedEx ATP rankings, returned on Saturday to close the game and move up to 18-12 this season.