Kenneth N. Bidwell, age 84, of Quarryville, passed away at home on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. He is the husband of Janet McMullen Bidwell and the late Cecil Lea Bidwell. Born in Oxford, he was the son of the late Birchell Thomas and Luella Christina Hall Bidwell. He was a truck driver for a cement company in Kennet Square and also worked at a mushroom company for many years. He loved his two Yorkies, Ginger and Taffy.