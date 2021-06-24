Cancel
Brookport, IL

Brookport News

By ANN DOUGLAS
metropolisplanet.com
 5 days ago

Women with a Mission held is monthly meeting Monday with Mae Black leading the discussion on missionaries in Central Asia focusing on Anthony and Riley Driver. Donations were collected to send a child to the East St. Louis Christian Activity Center and to help with supplies for Camp Mac. A child is also sponsored through Compassion and Beyond Uganda. Refreshments were served to Margaret Craig, Kathy Peeler, Charlotte Muniz, Carol Siere, Judy Fitch and Kaye Pryor.

Brookport, IL
