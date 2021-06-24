Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Miss Illinois pays off in experience for Metropolis contestants

By PLANET STAFF
metropolisplanet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiss Illinois week has come and gone, but the memories for Miss Metropolis titleholders will last a lifetime. While they did not bring home the crown of Miss Illinois or Miss Illinois Outstanding Teen 2021, in true southern fashion, both Campbell Neely, Miss Metropolis, and Yolina Lindquist, Miss Metropolis Outstanding Teen, cinched the Miss Congeniality awards in both the Miss and Teen categories. The award is especially sweet as it is voted on by the candidates themselves.

www.metropolisplanet.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Metropolis, IL
Metropolis, IL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miss Illinois#Miss America#Miss Congeniality#Illinois Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust separate cases brought against Facebook last year, a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Juul agrees to $40 million settlement in North Carolina teen marketing lawsuit

Juul Labs has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million and change its business practices in the state. Regulators and health officials have blamed the company for the surging popularity of e-cigarettes among teens in recent years. In 2019, federal data found that more than one in four high school students had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, up from 11.7 percent just two years prior. As of 2020, that number fell to 19.6 percent of high school students amid greater regulatory scrutiny and the coronavirus pandemic.
Gloucester County, VAPosted by
NBC News

Supreme Court won't hear dispute over bathrooms for transgender students

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up the issue of whether the nation's schools must allow students to use the bathroom that match their gender identities. The court declined, without comment, to hear the case of Gavin Grimm, who has been at the center of a long legal battle with the school board in Gloucester County, Virginia. Grimm was born female but identified as male after his freshman year in high school, legally changing his name and beginning hormone therapy.