Miss Illinois pays off in experience for Metropolis contestants
Miss Illinois week has come and gone, but the memories for Miss Metropolis titleholders will last a lifetime. While they did not bring home the crown of Miss Illinois or Miss Illinois Outstanding Teen 2021, in true southern fashion, both Campbell Neely, Miss Metropolis, and Yolina Lindquist, Miss Metropolis Outstanding Teen, cinched the Miss Congeniality awards in both the Miss and Teen categories. The award is especially sweet as it is voted on by the candidates themselves.www.metropolisplanet.com