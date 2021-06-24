Cancel
Trade Watchlist: Watching GBP/USD Ahead of BOE’s Decision

By Hucklekiwi Pip
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill the central bankers’ decisions push the pound higher?. I’m looking at GBP/USD’s pullback for opportunities today. In a few hours, the Bank of England (BOE) will publish its monetary policy decisions for June. Recall that Governor Bailey and his team turned hawkish when they said that asset purchase could...

#Boe#Usd#Gbp#Watchlist#Boe#The Bank Of England#Gbp Usd Trade Idea#Monetary Policy Committee#Mpc
Marketsbabypips.com

Daily U.S. Session Watchlist: USD/CHF

The upcoming U.S. session will be light on data releases, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see volatility for the dollar. Is USD/CHF gearing up to extend its upswing in the next couple of days?. Before moving on, ICYMI, I’ve listed the potential economic catalysts that you need to watch...
Stocksactionforex.com

Two Trades To Watch: FTSE, EUR/USD

The FTSE along with other EU indices are kicking off the week in a cautious and subdued manner, owing to few macro drivers across the weekend. Covid cases keep rising in the UK which could cause some jitters, 14,500 new daily cases were recorded on Sunday. Travel stocks are likely...
Marketsdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Bearish Trend Intact Ahead of UK Data

Sell the GBP/USD and set a take-profit at 1.3787. Add a take-profit at 1.400. Set a buy-stop at 1.3940 and a take-profit at 1.4050. Add a stop-loss at 1.3800. The GBP/USD is down for the fourth straight day as the number of coronavirus cases in the UK keeps rising. The pair dropped to 1.3863, which was the lowest level since Monday ahead of UK housing and US consumer confidence data.
Businessactionforex.com

GBP/USD Outlook: Sterling Remains In Red After Dovish BoE

Cable remains in red for the second day, as dovish BoE faded hopes that the central bank would send initial signals of earlier than expected start of policy tightening due to surging inflation. Reversal pattern is forming on daily chart after three-day rebound stalled at 1.4000 zone and subsequent weakness...
Currenciesfxempire.com

GBP/USD Price Forecast – The British Pound Pulls Back After Uneventful BOE

The British pound rallied a bit during the course of the trading session on Thursday but then turned around as the Bank of England came out with an extremely accommodative policy stands. While this was not necessarily a surprise, the reality is that the market has quite a bit of noise surrounding it based upon the Federal Reserve as well. With that in mind, I believe that the 1.37 level underneath is going to be support, while the 1.42 level above offers resistance. That makes the 1.40 level essentially “fair value”, which of course is a large, round, psychologically significant figure that a lot of people will be paying attention to. Beyond that, we also have the 50 day EMA hanging around the same area.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD falls after BoE decision

Investors who were expecting more hawks to join the policy discussion were left empty-handed at the Bank of England meeting today. Policymakers voted unanimously to keep interest rates unchanged at their current record low of 0.1% and a majority voted to maintain asset purchases at the current level of £895 billion. Andy Haldane was the only dissenter who was looking at tapering bond purchases but he departs from the bank at the end of June.
BusinessFXStreet.com

GBP/USD drops to 1.3900 mark, fresh session lows post-BoE

GBP/USD came under some heavy selling pressure after the BoE announced its policy decision. The lack of any hawkish turn disappointed investors and exerted pressure on the British pound. A subdued USD price action might help limit any further losses ahead of the key US macro data. The GBP/USD pair...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: GBP Makes a Comeback

This is during cautious anticipation of the pound against the rest of the other major currencies and before announcing the monetary policy update of the Bank of England today. The expectations so far are that the Bank may keep its policy unchanged, but the fear is that the bank will surprise the markets, as it happened from other global central banks by announcing the imminent date of tightening the bank's policy. Any signs of tightening will be a positive catalyst for sterling in the forex market today.
Marketsteletrader.com

Europe up premarket ahead of BoE interest rate decision

Major stock indexes were higher premarket on Thursday as investors prepare for today's Bank of England interest rate decision and the economic data reports. The FTSE 100 traded 0.16% in the green at 7:57 am CET, while the DAX grew 0.32%. The CAC 40 increased 0.28% at 8:02 am CET.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Important Trading Day Ahead

The dollar is still the strongest with expectations of imminent tightening of the US Federal Reserve's policy, while the European Central Bank is in a cautious waiting mode. European countries are still concerned about the variables of the Coronavirus. Germany's CDC says the delta variant accounted for more than 15%...
BusinessBusiness Insider

FTSE 100 Rises Ahead Of BoE Rate Decision

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks advanced on Thursday ahead of the Bank of England's monetary policy announcement due at 7:00 am ET. The Monetary Policy Committee is widely expected to hold the key rate at a record low of 0.10 percent and the quantitative easing program at GBP 895 billion. Investors...
Businessactionforex.com

Pound On Hold Ahead Of BoE Decision

The British pound is unchanged on Thursday. In the European session, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3957, down 0.01% on the day. All eyes are on the Bank of England, which will set the key interest rate later in the day. With the economy reopening, investors are carefully watching for any hints from the bank about a tightening in policy earlier than expected. Economic indicators, such as the May PMIs, indicate that the recovery continues to gain traction. As well, inflation has been increasing, and the markets were all abuzz when US inflation surged. UK inflation rose to 2.1%, which is noteworthy because it breached above the BoE’s inflation target of 2.0%. We can expect the bank to address higher inflation at today’s meeting. At the same time, Covid has resurged in the UK, to the extent that the much-anticipated Freedom Day, scheduled for June 21, has been delayed for four weeks.
BusinessFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: BOE’s dovish surprise hurt the pound

The Bank of England hit the pound with an unexpected dovish statement. As widely anticipated, the BOE left rates and easing programs on hold. GBP/USD could accelerate its slump on another slide below 1.3900. The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.3889 despite limited demand for the greenback, as the pound was...
Currenciesactionforex.com

Sterling falls after BoE, a look at GBP/USD and EUR/GBP

Sterling drops notably on the lack of hawkish surprise from BoE rate decision. While it sounded upbeat on the outlook, the MPC, except chief economist Andy Haldane, would prefer to wait until August to take any policy actions. GBP/USD’s decline argues that it’s rejected by 4 hour 55 EMA. Focus...
CurrenciesForexTV.com

GBP/USD Breakout

We are looking for a short move up by GBP/USD to resistance and then a continuation to the downside to the ATR Target at the 1.3857 area. Watch the USDX for any change in direction. The ATR for the …
CurrenciesDailyFx

GBP/USD Drops as BoE Disappoints Calls for Hawkish Surprise

BOTTOM LINE: As widely expected the Bank of England maintained current monetary policy in a 9-0 vote with the interest rate left at 0.1%. Once again, Andy Haldane, was the only hawkish dissenter on QE, voting to cut the APF target by GBP 50bln. As a reminder, Haldane will leave his post as Chief Economist after this meeting. As such, given that markets had been positioned for a hawkish surprise, following the recent FOMC meeting with reports doing the rounds that the BoE should scrap QE (The Time Shadow MPC) adding to the crowded long GBP, an 8-1 vote split of QE was subsequently a disappointment for GBP bulls, prompting cable to fall to session lows.
CurrenciesDailyFx

GBP Weaker after BOE Rate Decision; DXY Sideways - Market Minutes

A look across the majors sees many USD-pairs trading within +/-0.1% of their daily open; much ado about nothing. Aside from the GBP-crosses which are marginally weaker on the session, the major US economic data release did little to move markets. Fed speakers remain the dominant market force, more so...
WorldBenzinga

GBP/USD Could Storm Through The 1.4000 Threshold On A Hawkish BOE

UK´s businesses output held in expansion territory in June, according to Markit. The Bank of England will announce its latest decision on monetary policy on Thursday. GBP/USD could storm through the 1.4000 threshold on a hawkish BOE. The GBP/USD pair hit 1.4000 ahead of Wall Street’s opening, retreating afterwards to...