Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Antelope, Knox, Madison, Pierce by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 00:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Omaha. Target Area: Antelope; Knox; Madison; Pierce A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MADISON...WESTERN PIERCE...ANTELOPE AND SOUTHWESTERN KNOX COUNTIES At 1209 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles north of Neligh, or 33 miles northwest of Norfolk, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Madison, western Pierce, Antelope and southwestern Knox Counties, including the following locations... The Highway 14 And 59 Junction, Royal, Brunswick, Foster, Ashfall Fossil Beds State Historical Park and Tilden. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH