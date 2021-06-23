Cancel
Seattle, WA

The Earshot Jazz Magazine Archive Project: Seattle Public Library and Earshot Form a Partnership of Legacy

earshot.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArtwork design by Carl Lierman. Whether you stumble upon it in coffeehouses and newsstands, or in living rooms and nightclubs across the city of Seattle, the general public has been informed about the jazz non-profit Earshot Jazz. The small printed magazine lying inconspicuously about with a cover adorned with one of the city’s musical bright lights has always been more than what it seemed. Throughout the years, the print edition has been seen in the company of free iconic Seattle publications, such as The Stranger, The Seattle Weekly, and The Rocket. In the electronic age, it has gained remarkable value, presenting Earshot to those who were not actively searching for it. Its sublime randomness has attracted and informed jazz fans of Earshot and spotlighted community jazz events since 1984, resulting in the printing of over two million copies to date.

www.earshot.org
#Jazz History#Earshot Jazz#The Seattle Weekly#The Oregon Jazz Society#Jazz Society#Spl#Special Collections#Pdf
