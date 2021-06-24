EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Donates $380,000 to UNICEF Education Programs in Ghana

The future is full of color. That’s the message Nicolas Ghesquière conveys in Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2022 collection. While cruise collections are often shown in the far-flung locations designers imagine their customers will want to wear the designs IRL, the runway stayed close to Vuitton’s home in Paris. Ghesquière chose Axe Majeur as the location for the June 15 show, an art installation in Cergy that highlights the relationship between the urban and the natural. “An architecture of reconciliation where water, light, wind, sand, concrete, stone, and steel create a felicitous relationship between nature, space, and time,” says the creative director via the show notes.