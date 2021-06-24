EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Donates $380,000 to UNICEF Education Programs in Ghana
GIVING BACK: As part of his ongoing pledge to mentor young people, Virgil Abloh is expanding his work through Louis Vuitton’s partnership with UNICEF. Having designed a Silver Lockit bracelet last year to raise funds for the United Nations agency’s emergency programs, the U.S. designer is taking the activation a step further by participating in Generation Unlimited, a program focused on youth and entrepreneurship in Ghana, the country where his parents were born.wwd.com