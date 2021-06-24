Kamala Harris To Visit US-Mexico Border On Friday, 91 Days After Taking Over Border Crisis Role
After being heavily criticized for not visiting the US-Mexico border, Vice President Kamala Harris will finally make a trip to the area on Friday. Her upcoming visit to El Paso, Texas, comes amid Harris being slammed for not visiting the border after being assigned by President Joe Biden to lead diplomatic relations in the Northern Triangle to alleviate the tide of migration over the southern border.