Portland, OR

Cathedral Park Jazz Festival

earshot.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCathedral Park Jazz Festival photo by Chris Lazarus. The future looks bright but for a while there it didn’t, what with COVID ravaging the nation. Things dimmed. Jazz lights dimmed. The art form took a hit with losses related to the virus, from trumpeter Wallace Roney to jazz guitarist Bucky Pizzarelli. Clubs had to close their doors for the virus, and some even permanently. Musicians and educators had to zoom to Zoom, undoubtedly impacting the levels of education given and received, and impacting the development of the art form to younger musicians.

www.earshot.org
