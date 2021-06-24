Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Market Morning Briefing: Euro Has Risen Well And While Above 1.1925

By Kshitij Consultancy Service
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEquities seem to lack strength to get a strong follow through rise after the bounce-back from last week’s fall. The price action in the coming days will need a close watch to see if the indices can move up or fall-back from here. The Dow has to rise past 34000 to move up further. Also a break above 34700 is necessary to bring back the bullishness. DAX has come-off sharply and has to sustain above 15400 to avoid a much deeper fall from here. Nikkei and Shanghai keeps alive the chances of seeing a near-term rise to test their resistances. Sensex and Nifty are struggling to break above 53000 and 15900 respectively and can consolidate sideways for some time before rising above these levels.

www.actionforex.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Treasury#Nikkei#Dow#Nifty#Wti#Usdcny#Usdinr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Euro
Related
Stocksborn2invest.com

A Look at Dow Jones Bear Markets 1885 to 2021

Last week, I was concerned the stock market was at a critical juncture, that maybe Mr Bear was coming back to have his way with the Dow Jones. What difference a week can make, or in the case of the Dow Jones’ BEV -5% line below, what little difference a week made.
Marketseconomies.com

Gold falls to one-week low on US rate hike bets

Gold prices fell on Monday, and hit a 1-week low while on track for the second daily loss in 3 days, weighed down by growing odds that the Fed will start tightening the US policy soon, which is reflected in full pricing of a US interest rate hike in 2022.
BusinessDailyFx

USD/ZAR Forecast: Rand Donates Recent Gains as SA Enters Level 4 Lockdown

South Africa enters into level 4 lockdown restrictions, business confidence falls. USD/ZAR Volatility remains heightened in anticipation of NFP’s. Visit the DailyFX Educational Center to discover why news events are Key to Forex Fundamental Analysis. South Africa has entered into Level 4 lockdown in an attempt to curb the spread...
Stockscapitalspectator.com

Broad Rebound In Global Markets Last Week, Except For US Bonds

Nearly every slice of the major asset classes recovered last week from the previous week’s correction, based on a set of exchange traded funds through Friday’s close (June 25). The main exception: US investment-grade bonds. Vanguard Total US Bond Market (BND) was the only loser last week for the primary...
StocksFrankfort Times

Tech gains nudge S&P 500, Nasdaq further into record heights

NEW YORK (AP) — Strength for tech stocks nudged U.S. indexes a bit further into record heights Monday, more than making up for losses across much of the rest of Wall Street. The S&P 500 rose 9.91 points, or 0.2%, to 4,290.61 after drifting between small gains and losses for much of the day. It added to its all-time high set Friday as optimism builds about the strengthening economy and expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates low for a while longer.
Stocksdailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: July 2021

Anybody who follows my writing here at DailyForex knows that I absolutely do not short US indices. This is because the Federal Reserve will do whatever they have to in order to support the markets. It is through that prism that I look at the indices, so I am either flat, long, or if things are really bearish, I am a buyer of puts. This is mainly through experience over the last 13 years since the Great Financial Crisis, as the Federal Reserve will “talk of the market” if they have to. Sometimes they even go as far as buying corporate bonds.
Stockstalkmarkets.com

Dow Jones & DAX 30 Forecasts For The Week Ahead - Sunday, June 27

The Dow Jones has forfeited its leadership position among the US indices as value stocks lose their shine amid slipping US Treasury yields. Rising yields had proved troublesome for technology stocks with stretched valuations, but the pendulum has since swung back in favor of the tech sector which may leave the Dow Jones in a comparatively weak position – a theme already evidenced by its price chart.
StocksUS News and World Report

Asian Markets Lower After Wall Street Recovers to New High

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets declined Monday after Wall Street hit a new high as investors looked ahead to manufacturing indicators from Japan, China and South Korea. Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul declined. Trading in Hong Kong was suspended due to a weather alert. On Friday, Wall Street’s S&P 500...
Stocksdailyforex.com

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Index Continues to Eye 14,500

The NASDAQ 100 was somewhat quiet during the trading session on Friday, but it continues to look very bullish as we are challenging the 14,500 level. That is an area that I think will attract a certain amount of attention, but it is going to be much more important when we reach the 15,000 level as far as the psychology is concerned. To the downside, the 14,000 level was previous resistance, and it should now be significant support. This will be especially true as the 50-day EMA starts to reach towards the 14,000 level.
Stocksthebharatexpressnews.com

Wall Street Rises as Fed and PMI Boost; global stock markets have also risen

WASHINGTON / LONDON: Wall Street and global stock markets were largely up on Wednesday after assurances from US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that the Fed is not rushing to raise interest rates, while stocks European countries remained under pressure. The market is still feeling the aftermath of the Fed’s...
Businessmorningstar.com

EMEA Morning Briefing: Fed Signal on Inflation -2-

When Fed policy makers last week indicated they expected to start raising rates in 2023-earlier than they had earlier projected-markets had a bit of a fit. What had become of the Fed's plan to look through transitory inflation, or its bid to see just how low unemployment could go?. Why...
Industryagrivisor.com

AgriVisor Morning Market Watch

Markets opened up higher initially on the overnight in response to another deteriorating crop ratings report. Corn crop ratings dropped more than expected falling 3 points to 65% G/E. Despite lower crop condition ratings, concerns over the ethanol industry has sent corn futures lower as ethanol producers look to limit production heading into the summer months due to tight supplies. Soybean ratings dropped 2 points as expected to 62% G/E. Weekend rains likely stopped declining soybean conditions ratings. About 97% of the estimated 2021 soybean crop is in the ground which is above the five-year average at 94%. Minneapolis Hard Spring wheat ratings were slashed by 10 points to 27% G/E sending overnight futures 24 cents higher. Winter wheat harvest is progressing but currently behind the 5-year average. Cooler temps will blanket much of the Heartland this week and heavy rains are being forecasted for central and eastern Midwest over the next 5 days. NOAA’s 6-10 and 8-14 day maps look to be drier than normal across the Northern Plains.
Retailmorningstar.com

EMEA Morning Briefing:U.S. Rally, Steadying -2-

05:00/FIN: May Labour force survey, incl unemployment. 14:00/EU: Jun FCCI Flash Consumer Confidence Indicator. All times in GMT. Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones. We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.
Stocksactionforex.com

Market Morning Briefing: Aussie Can Be Headed Towards 0.75/74 Before Pausing To Take A Breather

Dow is on a corrective fall and has room to dip further in the near-term. 33500-33000 is a broad support zone which can be tested before a reversal is seen. DAX sustains above 15600 and keeps alive the chances of the rise to 16000-16100 from here itself. Similarly, Nikkei is also holding above 28500 and can test 29500-30000 from here. Shanghai has to sustain above 3500 in order to avoid a deeper corrective fall. Sensex and Nifty are holding well above their crucial support levels of 52000 and 15600. A strong follow-through rise today will reduce the danger of breaking these supports.
Stocksactionforex.com

Market Morning Briefing: Aussie Tested 0.76

Dow fell to test 34000 as expected after the US Federal Reserve meeting outcome yesterday. The Fed has raised the inflation forecast for 2021 and hinted two rate hikes by end 2023 from its dot-plot. It will have to be seen if Dow bounces today or extends the fall to 33500. DAX remains below 15800 and can fall to 15400 if it breaks below 15600. Nikkei has declined below 29000 and can test 28500. Shanghai has tested 3500 and holding above it. Sensex and Nifty fell sharply yesterday and can extend the fall following the global equities to test their key support levels of 52000 and 15600 respectively.
Stockstalkmarkets.com

Market Briefing For Thursday, Jun. 17

Vulnerability is bifurcated - just like sector rotation indicated all year thus far. It is typical to see risk increased amidst superficial optimism at high S&P levels, but that's not really what moved the market a bit Wednesday afternoon. The interest rate on excess reserves was raised slightly, along with...
Stocksactionforex.com

Market Morning Briefing: Dollar Index Has Moved Up Slightly

Dow is inching down towards 34000 as expected. The outcome of the Fed meeting tonight will decide whether the Dow can reverse higher from 34000 itself or after further fall. DAX sustains higher and keeps the bullish view intact of seeing 16000-16100. Nikkei holds higher and can move to test 30000 as expected. Shanghai has broken below 3550 and can now see a corrective fall to 3500 or lower before resuming its uptrend. Sensex and Nifty continue to move up and are outperforming others in line with our expectation. The outlook is bullish and the indices have room to move up further.
Businessoverpassesforamerica.com

Lumber is showing us the future: Morning Brief

This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief despatched on to your inbox each Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe. A transitory surge cools off. Two months in the past it took just one factor to be wealthy. And that was a bit of...