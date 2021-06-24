Market Morning Briefing: Euro Has Risen Well And While Above 1.1925

Anybody who follows my writing here at DailyForex knows that I absolutely do not short US indices. This is because the Federal Reserve will do whatever they have to in order to support the markets. It is through that prism that I look at the indices, so I am either flat, long, or if things are really bearish, I am a buyer of puts. This is mainly through experience over the last 13 years since the Great Financial Crisis, as the Federal Reserve will “talk of the market” if they have to. Sometimes they even go as far as buying corporate bonds.