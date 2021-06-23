Jazz Port Townsend, Centrum’s renowned annual jazz festival, will be making an exciting return this summer. Although this year’s events may look a bit different, the annual highlight for jazz fans and musicians alike will be back and won’t disappoint! The beloved festival, which draws fans from around the region to Fort Worden State Park, was cancelled in 2020, but its comeback will be celebrated with an in-person concert on the afternoon of Saturday, July 31. Bassist Chuck Deardorf, who has been assisting with the planning remarks that the festival’s return “feels like some form of normality and in some ways it might be better”.