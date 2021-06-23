Photo courtesy of The John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts. After a pandemic-imposed hiatus, the prestigious Oregon Festival of American Music (OFAM) triumphantly returns July 22–31 at the Shedd Institute in Eugene. The OFAM is no stranger to exploring the relationship between great American films and music, with this year’s theme, Reel Music: Sampling the Sound Track. Whether it’s Dooley Wilson singing “As Time Goes By” in Casablanca, or a Bernard Hermann score heightening the suspense in a Hitchcock classic, music has played a crucial part in cinematic storytelling from the beginning.