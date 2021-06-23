The broken remains of pectin give clues to the culprit
In order to ripen, fruit needs to start breaking down the rigidity of cell walls. It has not been clear how this happens. Explanations include the action of wall enzymes or hydroxyl radicals. Thurayya Z.S. Al Hinai and colleagues developed a method for examining what enzymes are active in ripening fruits. They were able to demonstrate for the first time that an enzyme, pectate lyase, is active in the walls of soft fruits, and this could contribute to fruit softening.www.botany.one