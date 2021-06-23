Cancel
Science

The broken remains of pectin give clues to the culprit

By Fi Gennu
botany.one
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn order to ripen, fruit needs to start breaking down the rigidity of cell walls. It has not been clear how this happens. Explanations include the action of wall enzymes or hydroxyl radicals. Thurayya Z.S. Al Hinai and colleagues developed a method for examining what enzymes are active in ripening fruits. They were able to demonstrate for the first time that an enzyme, pectate lyase, is active in the walls of soft fruits, and this could contribute to fruit softening.

www.botany.one
Severe wing fractures in pelicans raise fears of a human culprit

LOS ANGELES — With their long, pouched bills, giant wingspans and ability to dive 60 feet from the air into water to catch fish, pelicans are among the most recognizable birds in California. So who could be harming them?. First came the disturbing reports of brown pelicans found near marinas...
Acidic pH enhances butyrate production from pectin by faecal microbiota

Researchers from Tallinn University of Technology, Grete Raba, Signe Adamberg, and Kaarel Adamberg showed that an acidic environment enhances the production of butyric acid from apple pectin by faecal bacterial consortia - microbiota. Pectin is a dietary fibre abundant in apples, berries, fruits, and vegetables. Pectin is used in jellies and desserts. As human digestive enzymes are not able to degrade pectin, it is metabolized by the microbes of the large intestine. The main conclusions of the research, published in FEMS Microbiology Letters, was the importance of environmental acidity (pH) on the composition and metabolism of colon bacteria. The colonic pH is, however, strongly related to one's diet.
The reason domesticated lentils are fussy about their lighting is in their genes

If your crop is a fruit or a seed, then controlling when it flowers is important. Temperature and day length are factors, but for lentils, so too is the quality of light. A reduction in the ratio of red to near infra-red (R/FR) light can trigger flowering. Hai Ying Yuan and colleagues in Canada, Spain, and Australia have examined how genes correlated with a lentil’s sense of light quality.
mRNA Tracking with Fluorescent Cytosine Preserves Natural Behavior

Although there are several methods for labeling and tracking RNA inside living cells, they lean heavily toward one side or another of a vexing tradeoff. At one extreme, there are labels that emit a strong signal and perturb mRNA activity. At the other extreme, there are labels that preserve natural mRNA activity and emit a weak signal. This dilemma may be resolved by a new method that has been developed by researchers at Chalmers University of Technology.
Study explores lectins from plants, fungi, algae and cyanobacteria as pan-coronavirus inhibitors

In a recently published article in the journal Cells, scientists have provided a detailed description of the utility of mannose-specific lectins in preventing coronavirus infections. They have specifically explained how mannose-specific lectins derived from plants, algae, fungi, and bacteria selectively bind N-glycans present on the surface of viral spike protein and how such interactions can be medically utilized to control coronavirus transmission.
Synthetic auxotrophy remains stable after continuous evolution and in coculture with mammalian cells

Understanding the evolutionary stability and possible context dependence of biological containment techniques is critical as engineered microbes are increasingly under consideration for applications beyond biomanufacturing. While synthetic auxotrophy previously prevented Escherichia coli from exhibiting detectable escape from batch cultures, its long-term effectiveness is unknown. Here, we report automated continuous evolution of a synthetic auxotroph while supplying a decreasing concentration of essential biphenylalanine (BipA). After 100 days of evolution, triplicate populations exhibit no observable escape and exhibit normal growth rates at 10-fold lower BipA concentration than the ancestral synthetic auxotroph. Allelic reconstruction reveals the contribution of three genes to increased fitness at low BipA concentrations. Based on its evolutionary stability, we introduce the progenitor strain directly to mammalian cell culture and observe containment of bacteria without detrimental effects on HEK293T cells. Overall, our findings reveal that synthetic auxotrophy is effective on time scales and in contexts that enable diverse applications.
Microbiomes Vital for Plants Too

Hundreds of different bacterial species live in and on leaves and roots of plants. A research team led by Julia Vorholt from the Institute of Microbiology at ETH Zurich, together with colleagues in Germany, first inventoried and categorised these bacteria six years ago. Back then, they isolated 224 strains from the various bacterial groups that live on the leaves of thale cress (Arabidopsis thaliana). These can be assembled into simplified, or "synthetic" plant microbiomes. The researchers thus laid the foundations for their two new studies, which were just published in the journals Nature Plants and Nature Microbiology.
Author Correction: Targeted scavenging of extracellular ROS relieves suppressive immunogenic cell death

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-18745-6, published online 02 October 2020. This Article contained an error in both the legend to Fig. 3 and the description of Fig. 3k in the Results section. The Fig. 3l legend incorrectly stated that the quantitative analysis was based on n = 5 independent replicates, this should have stated n = 3 independent replicates. In addition, the sentence in the Results section entitled ‘Investigation of PEG-TECM-NS/OLE-induced ICD and in vitro anticancer efficacy’ the following sentence ‘As shown in Fig. 3k, l, the percentage of late apoptotic cells (Annexin V-FITC and 7-AAD double stained) was 36.6% when treated with PEG-TECM-NS/OLE pretreated with pH 6.8.’ incorrectly stated that the percentage of late apoptotic cells was 36.6%; this sentence now reads ‘As shown in Fig. 3k, l, the percentage of late apoptotic cells (Annexin V-FITC and 7-AAD double stained) was 24.7% when treated with PEG-TECM-NS/OLE pretreated with pH 6.8.’ The pdf and HTML versions of the Article have been updated.
Of mice, light, and eyeball length

The incidence of myopia continues to increase, fueling hypotheses that link society's increasingly indoor lifestyle to nearsightedness. Indeed, violet light, with the shortest wavelengths of visible light (360 to 400 nm), protects against the development of myopia in the mouse, chicken, and human. Jiang et al. have found a link with circadian rhythm, showing that violet light delivered to mice (which are nocturnal) in the evening is protective against induced myopia. The protective effect depends on neuropsin, which is required for photoentrainment of mouse retinal circadian clocks. Neuropsin is expressed in retinal ganglion cells, which support the development of the vascular choroid layer that nourishes the retina. A robust choroid normalizes eyeball shape. The authors hypothesize that equivalent timing of violet light exposure for humans might be dawn. Maybe the early bird gets the worm because it can actually see it?
Breakthrough method for tracking mRNA molecules with fluorescence

Researchers at Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, have succeeded in developing a method to label mRNA molecules, and thereby follow, in real time, their path through cells, using a microscope - without affecting their properties or subsequent activity. The breakthrough could be of great importance in facilitating the development of new RNA-based medicines.
Embryo-scale, single-cell spatial transcriptomics

You are currently viewing the editor's summary. Single-cell RNA sequencing can provide information about cellular relationships based on shared transcriptomes, but most methods lose spatial information. Those methods that do retain spatial information can be limited to a specific set of genes and/or a small area. Srivatsan et al. introduce sci-Space, a spatial transcriptomic method that uses a grid of barcoded oligos on a slide that can be transferred to nuclei of an overlaid frozen tissue section to obtain both the spatial origin and the transcriptome of thousands of single cells per slide. The researchers used sci-Space to create a spatial atlas of mouse E14 sagittal sections, revealing spatially expressed genes across cell types. This application illustrates how sci-Space complements existing approaches in spatial genomics.
Myricitrin blocks activation of NF-κB and MAPK signaling pathways to protect nigrostriatum neuron in LPS-stimulated mice.

Myricitrin blocks activation of NF-κB and MAPK signaling pathways to protect nigrostriatum neuron in LPS-stimulated mice. Ying-Lin Yang, Man Liu, Xiao Cheng, Wei-Han Li, Shan-Shan Zhang, Yue-Hua Wang, Guan-Hua Du. Article Affiliation:. Ying-Lin Yang. Abstract:. Myricitrin, a bioactive and natural flavonoids, is well known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties....
How plants quickly adapt to shifting environmental conditions

Scientists—and gardeners—have long known that plants grow taller and flower sooner when they are shaded by close-growing neighbors. Now, for the first time, researchers at the Salk Institute have shown the detailed inner workings of this process. The study, published June 17, 2021, in Nature Genetics, offers a new understanding...
A ‘dynamic adder model’ for cell size homeostasis in Dictyostelium cells

After a cell divides into two daughter cells, the total cell surface area of the daughter cells should increase to the original size to maintain cell size homeostasis in a single cell cycle. Previously, three models have been proposed to explain the regulation of cell size homeostasis: sizer, timer, and adder models. Here, we precisely measured the total cell surface area of Dictyostelium cells in a whole cell cycle by using the agar-overlay method, which eliminated the influence of surface membrane reservoirs, such as microvilli and membrane wrinkles. The total cell surface area exponentially increased during interphase, slightly decreased at metaphase, and then increased by approximately 20% during cytokinesis. From the analysis of the added surface area, we concluded that the cell size was regulated by the adder or near-adder model in interphase. This adder model is not caused by a simple cell membrane addition, but is more dynamic due to the rapid cell membrane turnover. We propose a ‘dynamic adder model’ to explain cell size homeostasis in interphase.
COVID-19 Makes Lasting Changes to Blood Cells, Which Might Explain a Lot

Why does long COVID last for so long, leaving long-haulers with symptoms that persist for months after initial infection? New evidence suggests the enduring imprint of COVID-19 could be due to the virus making significant alterations to people's blood – yielding lasting changes to blood cells that are still evident several months after infection is diagnosed. "We were able to detect clear and long-lasting changes in the cells – both during an acute infection and even afterwards," explains biophysicist Jochen Guck from the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Light in Germany. In a new study, Guck and fellow researchers analyzed patients'...
Methylglyoxal detoxification deficits causes schizophrenia-like behavioral abnormalities

Methylglyoxal (MG) is a highly reactive α-ketoaldehyde formed endogenously as a byproduct of the glycolytic pathway. MG accumulates under conditions of hyperglycemia, impaired glucose metabolism, or oxidative stress. An excess of MG formation causes mitochondrial impairment and reactive oxygen species (ROS) production that further increases oxidative stress. It also leads to the formation of advanced glycation end products (AGEs) due to MG reacting with proteins, DNA, and other biomolecules, which can induce aberrant inflammation via binding to receptors for AGEs (RAGE). To remove the toxic MG, various detoxification systems work together in vivo, including the glyoxalase system which enzymatically degrades MG using glyoxalase 1 (GLO1) and GLO2, and the MG scavenging system by vitamin B6 (VB6).
Microbiome diversity and host immune functions influence survivorship of sponge holobionts under future ocean conditions

The sponge-associated microbial community contributes to the overall health and adaptive capacity of the sponge holobiont. This community is regulated by the environment and the immune system of the host. However, little is known about the effect of environmental stress on the regulation of host immune functions and how this may, in turn, affect sponge–microbe interactions. In this study, we compared the bacterial diversity and immune repertoire of the demosponge, Neopetrosia compacta, and the calcareous sponge, Leucetta chagosensis, under varying levels of acidification and warming stress based on climate scenarios predicted for 2100. Neopetrosia compacta harbors a diverse microbial community and possesses a rich repertoire of scavenger receptors while L. chagosensis has a less diverse microbiome and an expanded range of pattern recognition receptors and immune response-related genes. Upon exposure to RCP 8.5 conditions, the microbiome composition and host transcriptome of N. compacta remained stable, which correlated with high survival (75%). In contrast, tissue necrosis and low survival (25%) of L. chagosensis was accompanied by microbial community shifts and downregulation of host immune-related pathways. Meta-analysis of microbiome diversity and immunological repertoire across poriferan classes further highlights the importance of host–microbe interactions in predicting the fate of sponges under future ocean conditions.
'Sugar High': Fact or fiction? Is sugar a culprit for rowdiness and hyperactivity?

For as long as I can remember, parents have pointed at sugar as the culprit for children’s rowdiness and hyperactivity. Does this long-held belief have a scientific basis?. Cohen:Will new Alzheimer’s drug deliver more than profits?. Dr. McEver Prescribes. The idea that sugar might make children misbehave first appeared in...