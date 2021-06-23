New Hampshire budget would expand school choice program
(The Center Square) – School vouchers would be dramatically expanded in New Hampshire under a plan added to the state's budget that comes up for a vote on Thursday. Tucked into the proposed two-year state budget is a provision that would authorize "education freedom accounts" which would divert state educational dollars for students who choose to leave public schools to attend private, parochial or charter schools, or home schooling.