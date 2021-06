On Tuesday, June 22nd, 2021 the Cleveland Indians have announced that their young and highly successful right – handed starting pitcher, Aaron Civale, will most likely be getting placed on Major League Baseball’s injured list sometime soon due to soreness in his right middle finger on his throwing hand. This is a bad time for the Cleveland Indians’ best starting pitcher in Civale to go down just as the Cleveland Indians have reached second place in the highly competitive American League Central division, and they are only 2 games behind the surging Chicago White Sox who have been experiencing one hell of a run during this 2021 MLB season so far.