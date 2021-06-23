For The Record

SELF-released (bandcamp) For area musicians, economic hardship has been added to the thicket of sociological and professional hardships they have been required to traverse during the past year. The silver lining creatively for some has manifested in the form of time to pursue inspired work otherwise lost in the day to day hustle that being a professional musician can often be. Such was the case for Seattle multi-reedist and composer Brendan McGovern. After graduating from the University of Washington in 2017, he traveled throughout South America and Southeast Asia, along the way accumulating a palette of compositional notions to apply to his base knowledge of jazz. The canvas receiving those ideas coalesced into his debut release, nine original compositions penned for his Little Big Band aptly titled, Dreamescape.