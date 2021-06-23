Letter From The Director

John Gilbreath photo by Bill Uznay. The title of Inspiration Information is taken from the Suggie Otis classic to help us celebrate the landmark launching of the digital archives of 37 years of Earshot Jazz magazines. Taken as a whole, this treasure trove of information constitutes a living history of Seattle’s rich and varied jazz history. Through our partnership with The Seattle Public Library this resource is now available to everyone. It is completely accessible online, is easily searchable or browsable, includes almost a gazillion indexed references, and just as many fascinating photographs. We invite you to dive in whenever you can.