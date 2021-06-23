Lake Placid Jaycees holding fireworks fundraiser

LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Jaycees will be having a barbecue lunch fundraiser on Friday to help with the cost of putting on the annual fireworks show. Cost of the barbecue is $10 and includes rotisserie chicken, baked beans, cole slaw and a roll. Tickets can be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-lp-fireworks-fundraiser-bbq-tickets-160210115769 and meals can be picked up at Hartzell’s Meat Market & Catering, 350 E. Interlake Blvd., in Lake Placid between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.