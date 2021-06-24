Gallery: Sleep in Heavenly Peace

Despite damp weather, a large group of volunteers gathered Saturday in the parking lot of the Damascus Friends Church for an outreach program. Teaming with the Sleep in Heavenly Peace organization, volunteers built 24 beds. Collected were 28 twin-size complete beddings in bags donated by church members and the Akron Barber College. Forty pillows were donated by Mike Lindell. Dan Moore, ministry leader for teens at the church, said donations toward the cause reached $5,575. He also offered thanks to Jim Moffett and the Salem VFW, Timothy Subotin and the Akron Barber College, Ventra of Salem, Toni Ruggles along with chapter president Junior Harr and Ryan Smith of the Sleep in Heavenly Peace Columbiana County team. Information on that organization — which has the motto, “No Kid Sleeps On The Floor in Our Town!” — can be found online and on Facebook. Pictured, a group photo of the damp but eager volunteers. Morning Journal/JD Creer.