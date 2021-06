Glenn Martens is showing his first collection for the denim brand Diesel, which is part of the show calendar for the Milan Men's Fashion Week for the first time. The digital presentation for the brand, which belongs to the Italian fashion group OTB SpA, is divided into four scenes. The viewer follows the main character - who wakes up from a dream - from a house party onto the street, then into an elevator and into a red landscape reminiscent of Mars. At the end the red-haired woman wakes up again at the party like in the opening scene ... blurring the lines between reality and fiction. The creative director, who reconstructs Diesel's denim and thus opens a door to a new world for the label, as well as plays with illusions. Jeans in various cuts and washes, denim coats and accessories such as bags and belts.