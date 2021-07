AVON PARK — An old Highlands County resident is looking to get involved and help out in the area. Lake Placid High School alumnus and international professional basketball player, Jovonni Shuler, spent some time at the Boys and Girls Club in Avon Park Wednesday afternoon. The goal of this meetup was two-fold: Shuler wants to give back to Highlands County and the Boys and Girls Club is striving to show its kids there are things they can do to achieve things outside of this community.