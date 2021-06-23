LP approves changes to landscape code
LAKE PLACID — The Town Council approved new landscaping rules on second reading on June 14 – making changes to the town’s commercial landscaping code official. Dana Riddell, senior planner with the Central Florida Regional Planning Council, told the council at its June 14 regular meeting that the new regulations include requiring commercial property owners to submit landscape plans to the town engineer, or designee; requires all new lawn grass applications, including Bermuda, Bahia, Zoysia, etc., to be sodded — no more plugged, sprigged or seeded lawns will be allowed.www.midfloridanewspapers.com