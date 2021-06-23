Lake Placid start path to new police station
LAKE PLACID — Talk of a new police headquarters for this town of 2,500 souls is picking up now that the town knows what it can get for three parcels of property. The three properties – 619 Hillcrest Ave., appraised at $130,600; the former town hall at 311 W. Interlake Blvd., worth $473,000; and the present police station at 8 N. Oak Ave., worth $276,000 – are worth $879,600 combined, according to appraiser William K. Boyd Inc. of Sebring.