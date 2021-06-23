Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Lake Placid start path to new police station

By JOHN GUERRA Staff Writer
midfloridanewspapers.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE PLACID — Talk of a new police headquarters for this town of 2,500 souls is picking up now that the town knows what it can get for three parcels of property. The three properties – 619 Hillcrest Ave., appraised at $130,600; the former town hall at 311 W. Interlake Blvd., worth $473,000; and the present police station at 8 N. Oak Ave., worth $276,000 – are worth $879,600 combined, according to appraiser William K. Boyd Inc. of Sebring.

www.midfloridanewspapers.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Placid#Police Station#Guns#Oak#Sebring#U S 27#Highland News Sun#Town
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
New Hope, MNccxmedia.org

New Hope Police to Start Leasing Squad Vehicles

The New Hope Police Department is changing the way it acquires police vehicles. The city is switching to a leasing arrangement with Enterprise Fleet Management. The New Hope City Council unanimously approved the change at its June 28 meeting. Under the agreement, New Hope police will lease eight Ford Explorer...
Shrewsbury, MAcommunityadvocate.com

Planning Board approves new Shrewsbury Police Station plans

SHREWSBURY — The effort to build a new building for the Shrewsbury Police Department is moving forward after the Planning Board recently greenlit plans. The site plans were unanimously approved by the board during its June 17 meeting. “Great work,” said Planning Board Chair Steven Boulay after the vote. Last...
Trafficmidfloridanewspapers.com

Train hits vehicle in Lake Placid

LAKE PLACID — A man drove into the path of a South Central Florida Express Train moments after picking up his dog from a relative’s house Wednesday afternoon. Witnesses said the crash, which occurred just off U.S. 27 at Harris Drive around 2 p.m., was loud enough to be heard across Lake Placid lake.
Environmentmidfloridanewspapers.com

Major cleanup operation improves Lake Placid

LAKE PLACID — We’ve all heard the saying ‘Garbage in — garbage out.’ Well, over the past weekend, June 26 and 27, one person envisioned another take on that statement. Kristen Smoyer of Leisure Lakes recruited businesses and lots of participants to go around the roads of Lake Placid to...
Chicago, ILStreetsblog Capitol Hill

New State/Lake ‘L’ station will be a sleek new portal to the Loop

The Chicago Department of Transportation and the Chicago Transit Authority recently unveiled preliminary plans for the new State/Lake ‘L’ station. This project is one of many in the queue for the CTA. The current State/Lake station is more than a century old and inaccessible to riders in wheelchairs and others with mobility challenges. The new station will be fully accessible, have wider platforms, and offer a close-up view of the landmark Chicago theater.
Santee, SCPosted by
News19 WLTX

Santee gets new police station and municipal court

SANTEE, S.C. — The Santee Police Department is showing off its new upgraded facility. "Bigger departments have the finances and the workforce to complete tasks a little easier," said Joseph Serrano, Santee Police Department's Chief of Police. "In this department, we wear multiple hats, and we have to adjust as things adjust."
Lake Placid, NYAdirondack Daily Enterprise

Committee unveils proposed Lake Placid land use code updates

LAKE PLACID — A number of proposed changes to the town-village joint land use code are coming down the pike. The changes, proposed by a subcommittee of the Lake Placid-North Elba Community Development Commission and presented for public feedback last Thursday, are designed to clarify sections of the code that may be legally unclear, correct grammatical errors, and address some problems that have arisen in the years since the code was last reviewed in 2011.
Lake Placid, NYDaily Gazette

Street reconstruction pauses for summer in downtown Lake Placid

LAKE PLACID — Reconstruction of the main retail zone in one of the most popular downtowns in the Adirondacks will halt Wednesday for two months. The Main Street Upgrade in Lake Placid entails rebuilding streets, sidewalks, sewer lines and water mains as well as creating a few new parking spaces and improving some green spaces.
Burton, MIabc12.com

Burton Police Department starting new neighborhood watch group

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Burton is starting a neighborhood watch group. The police department will host the group’s first meeting at 6 p.m. Monday under the pavilion next to the department’s offices at Manor Drive and Center Road. The group is part of a larger project to...
Lake Placid, NYPost-Star

Lake Placid officials see a busy summer ahead

LAKE PLACID — School is out, and Lake Placid may be in for another busy summer season this year as tourism officials project a continuation of last year’s rubber-tire travel trend. Lake Placid is almost always busy in the summer. The village and town of North Elba host a variety...
Crystal, MNccxmedia.org

Construction Begins on New $16 Million Crystal Police Station

Construction has begun on a new $16 million police department building expansion in Crystal.   The future building, located near city hall, will significantly increase work space and provide major upgrades over the current one. The 53,000-square-foot facility will have secure areas for evidence storage and police vehicles, dedicated space for...
Lake Placid, NYnny360.com

Lake Placid’s Main Street work to continue into August

LAKE PLACID — Work along Main Street will now extend into July and the first week of August. However, traffic flow will be restored to normal, and a new shuttle loop from the old train station on Station Street to Main Street is expected to start next month to bring construction workers into town and open up parking spaces for visitors.
Sunbury, PAPosted by
The Daily Item

New police station receives $10K from Weis Markets

SUNBURY — Thanks to a $10,000 donation by Weis Markets, the new Sunbury Police station will have its training and conference rooms furnished. Construction on the department’s new station at 337 Arch St. began in late April and has continued to progress at a rapid pace and Police Chief Brad Hare said the donation could not have come at a better time.
Wellington, OHChronicle-Telegram

Price of new Wellington police station closing on $2 million

WELLINGTON — Village officials are getting ready to issue $2 million in bonds to help pay for construction of Wellington's new police station on East Herrick Avenue. Financial adviser Mike Sudsina told Village Council on Monday it should go with one-year bonds at an ultra-low interest rate of 0.4 percent. That will buy officials time to finalize the costs of the new station.
Riverside, ILRiverside Brookfield Landmark

Swan Pond path work slated for August start

Construction of a new 10-foot wide exposed aggregate concrete path along the river bank in Swan Pond Park in Riverside will begin later this summer and ought to be complete sometime in October, according to the village’s engineering firm, which is overseeing the project. On June 17, the village board...
New Bedford, MAnewbedfordguide.com

Councilor Gomes calls for reversal of planned closing of downtown New Bedford police station

The following written motion is expected to be presented to the New Bedford City Council meeting scheduled for Thursday, June 24, 2021:. WRITTEN MOTION, Councillor Gomes, requesting, increased Police patrols in the Downtown historical area due to the increasing foot traffic and criminal activity around Custom House Square and the Massachusetts 54th Volunteer Regiment Memorial, throughout the historical district business owners are concerned that this criminal activity could be detrimental not only to their businesses but to the district as a whole; and further, once more requesting, that the Mayor reverse his decision to close to Downtown Police station, the closing of the station will have a dramatic and detrimental effect on the entire downtown area. (To be Referred to the Mayor, Police Chief Paul Oliveira, and the Committee on Public Safety and Neighborhoods and that Rule 40 be Waived.)
Galesburg, ILGalesburg Register-Mail

Grant will finish Lake Storey walking, biking path

GALESBURG — The city of Galesburg has received an Illinois grant to create a multi-use path along South Lake Storey Road. The $2 million grant will finish the walking and biking multi-use path loop around Lake Storey. It will be allocated by the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program. Construction on the...
Mount Vernon, ILThe Southern

Watch now: $7 million budgeted for new Mount Vernon police station

MOUNT VERNON — After 42 years, the Mount Vernon Police Department has outgrown its station — and city leaders are excited to begin building a new one. Originally a car dealership, the current 211 N. 10th St. station has presented accessibility and safety challenges. Chief Trent Page said the very infrastructure of the building also is having critical issues. Most notably, Page said, the sewer system has major issues that would require the concrete floor of the building to be ripped up in order to be fixed.
Needham, MAWicked Local

NEEDHAM HISTORY: The Rosemary Lake Recreation Complex

Needham’s beautiful new Rosemary Recreation Complex is open again – and given the recent weather, not a moment too soon!. The water is sparkling and clear, plus there are water slides, showers, lap lanes, spray features, swimming lessons – Not like the Old Days…. Needham’s first official swimming place was...