Florida State

Texas backs Florida in immigration fight

By News Service of Florida
midfloridanewspapers.com
 12 days ago

TALLAHASSEE — Texas is backing Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s effort to convince a federal appeals court to block immigration-enforcement decisions by the Biden administration. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office last week filed a brief at the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that seeks to bolster Moody’s arguments that the Biden administration has shirked responsibilities in enforcing immigration laws and threatened public safety. A federal district judge last month rejected the arguments, leading Moody to take the case to the Atlanta-based appeals court.

