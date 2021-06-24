Annaleigh Ashford's Net Worth Might Surprise You

If you're a theater fan, you probably already know Annaleigh Ashford. A bona fide Broadway star, Ashford has starred in plays like "Sylvia," where she played the titular character and "Sunday in the Park With George," where she shared the stage with Jake Gyllenhaal and Ashley Park, as well as musicals like "Wicked," where she stepped into the role of Glinda for several months (via IBDb). In fact, she even won a Tony in 2015 for her role in "You Can't Take It With You," two years after she was nominated for her 2013 performance in "Kinky Boots" (via Broadway World).