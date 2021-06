GM Financial will reportedly no longer allow its lease customers to sell their vehicles to rivals, amid tight inventory levels for new and used vehicles. Instead, customers will only have the ability to trigger an option for a direct buyout through GM Financial, or through a Chevrolet, Buick, GMC or Cadillac dealership. In other words, GM Financial will not work with Carvana, Vroom or your favorite local dealer that happens to sell a rival brand.