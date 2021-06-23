Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Euro 2020: England v Germany - pick your Three Lions starting XI

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManager Gareth Southgate says England are aspiring to play "champagne football" at Euro 2020. The Three Lions beat the Czech Republic 1-0 to top Group D, keeping three clean sheets but scoring just twice.

www.bbc.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Three Lions#Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportsfourfourtwo.com

How England beat Croatia: Behind the Three Lions' Euro 2020 tactics

Tactically this was a very strong opening game from England. Taking into account the emotional aspects of the first game, several tournament debuts, and the heat, it was important that England had good control of the game. The opening 20 minutes in particular were very controlled and following the goal...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

England vs Scotland: Who should play in Euro 2020 clash? Vote for your starting XI

After opening with a win last weekend, who should start for England in their second game of Euro 2020 against Scotland on Friday evening?Gareth Southgate sprung a surprise by playing right-footed Kieran Trippier at left-back against Croatia and would later praise the Atletico Madrid full-back as a “defensive animal”.Does Trippier keep his place or should a natural left-footer come in? Would you start Jack Grealish, who stayed on the bench against Croatia? Or would you risk Harry Maguire, who has declared himself available for selection?And who should start for Scotland, for that matter? Steve Clarke’s side fell to a...
SportsWorld Soccer Talk

Three things we learned from England v Scotland at Euro 2020

London (AFP) – England drew 0-0 with Scotland in the Wembley rain on Sunday, meaning both teams remain the hunt for a place in the last 16. Clear-cut chances were few and far between in the Group D encounter as the visitors kept the home side’s much-vaunted attackers largely quiet.
SoccerBBC

Euro 2020: Pick your Wales starting XI to face Italy

Wales are within touching distance of the Euro 2020 knockout stages after beating Turkey and next is a trip to Rome to face Group A favourites Italy - but who should play?. Wales produced their best performance in years to win 2-0 against Turkey in Baku, taking them to four points from two games.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Critics of Gareth Southgate 'DON'T know what they are talking about,' insists Phil Foden as England star describes Three Lions boss as a 'great coach' despite below par start to Euro 2020 campaign

Phil Foden has fiercely defended England boss Gareth Southgate and said that his critics 'don't know what they're talking about'. Southgate has seen his team selections against both Croatia and Scotland heavily scrutinised, with questions asked over the roles of Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish. Sancho has yet to feature...
UEFAPosted by
Daily Mail

England starlet Bukayo Saka insists he is 'not scared of anyone' ahead of their epic Euro 2020 clash against Germany at Wembley as the Arsenal winger admits it will be 'the biggest game of my career' if he is picked to start

Bukayo Saka has declared that he's 'not scared of anyone' ahead of England's last-16 tie against Germany. After catching the eye in the final group game against Czech Republic, a performance for which he won UEFA's 'Star of the match' award, Saka will hope to retain his place in the starting line-up for the eagerly-anticipated last-16 clash at Wembley on Tuesday.
Soccerpunditarena.com

Gary Neville picks England XI that should start against Germany

Gareth Southgate now knows who he has to prepare for after a thrilling Wednesday night of action. England had already qualified for the Round of 16 of Euro 2020 but their opponents were not known before Group F played out on Wednesday and former right-back Gary Neville has revealed the team he thinks should start against Germany, who drew 2-2 with Hungary in the final group game.
SoccerTribal Football

​Arsenal youngster Saka set to be dropped for England blockbuster

England boss Gareth Southgate is set to recall Mason Mount into the team in place of Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka. The young winger started in the final group game against Czech Republic on the right flank, earning praise for his performance from all corners. But as the Three Lions take...
SoccerPosted by
SPORTbible

England Team News Vs Germany: How Will Three Lions Lineup Tonight?

The day has finally come and it's time for revenge. Old rivals England and Germany will renew hostilities and clash in the last-16 of Euro 2020 on Tuesday evening. The Three Lions progressed in first place from Group D to set up a tie with the Germans, who managed to claim the second spot in the tournament's aptly named 'Group of Death'.
Soccerkdal610.com

Soccer-England go with three-man defence, Germany start with Werner in attack

LONDON (Reuters) -England coach Gareth Southgate opted for a three-man defence for Tuesday’s Euro 2020 Round of 16 game against Germany, with Harry Maguire keeping his place alongside John Stones and Kyle Walker with the aim of nullifying the threat of Germany’s marauding wing backs. The 3-4-3 formation, also deployed...
Soccervavel.com

EURO 2020: Gareth Southgate earns FA backing despite murmurs of discontent

Regardless of what's to come for Gareth Southgate and his England squad in the knockout stages of their Euro 2020 campaign, Mark Bullingham, the Football Association Chief Executive, has expressed his desires of keeping the Three Lions helm intact until beyond next year's World Cup in Qatar. The news comes...
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

England's possible line-ups against Germany: FFT writers pick who they'd start in crucial Euro 2020 last-16 match

England versus Germany is a rivalry within football that more often than not sees Die Mannschaft emerge victorious. But with England welcoming Germany to their home ground, Wembley, for this Euro 2020 last-16 tie, there's an opportunity for the Three Lions to exact revenge on the very same side that knocked them out of the same competition, at the same ground, in the semi-finals, 25 years ago.