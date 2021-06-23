Euro 2020: England v Germany - pick your Three Lions starting XI

After opening with a win last weekend, who should start for England in their second game of Euro 2020 against Scotland on Friday evening?Gareth Southgate sprung a surprise by playing right-footed Kieran Trippier at left-back against Croatia and would later praise the Atletico Madrid full-back as a “defensive animal”.Does Trippier keep his place or should a natural left-footer come in? Would you start Jack Grealish, who stayed on the bench against Croatia? Or would you risk Harry Maguire, who has declared himself available for selection?And who should start for Scotland, for that matter? Steve Clarke’s side fell to a...