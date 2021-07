MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A fire that destroyed a Mesa home was “most certainly” sparked by “improperly discarded fireworks,” the Mesa Fire and Medical Department said Monday. Crews from Mesa and Gilbert were called out to the neighborhood east of Val Vista Drive and Broadway Road late Sunday night. Flames were shooting through the roof of the small two-story home when firefighters arrived. The first order of business was to determine if anybody was inside.