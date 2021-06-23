Grassley, Ernst Lie About Voting Rights Bill, Vote Against It
As they’ve been signaling for weeks, Iowa Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst voted against a bill that would improve America’s election laws. The For the People Act (S. 1), came up for a vote to open debate in the Senate last night with no Republican support, despite concern for election integrity across the country. But Iowa’s Republican delegation didn’t support this attempt at reforming election laws. Instead, they spent time spreading lies or misleading information about the bill.iowastartingline.com