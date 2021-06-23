Grassley, Ernst Lie About Voting Rights Bill, Vote Against It

It is clear from Sen. Chuck Grassley’s recent vote that there is only one voice to which he listens, the voice of the Senate minority leader. So Grassley will most likely be glad to know that I will no longer be contacting him, despite my practice for many years. Back when he was elected and in the years since, I believed that he, although on the “opposite side of the aisle” from me, was a relatively independent-thinking true representative of the common person in Iowa. But Grassley and the “Trumplican” Party since 2016 have clearly shown they are not in favor of a democracy but in favor of Trumplican rule (or Republican, if you prefer.) Grassley does not care about bipartisanship. He cares not about the minority but about having his own way. For Grassley and his party, it is their way or the highway.