If the New York Yankees want to catch up to the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox in the AL East standings, here are three trades the team can make to blow up the deadline. The New York Yankees‘ start to the 2021 season has been eventful, to say the least. Given what they did this past offseason, the expectation was that the Yankees would be ranked at the top of the American League standings. Instead, they currently sit in third place in the AL East division.