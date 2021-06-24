[ sig-nl ] noun: an area of contrasting color, usually yellow, on the fall of an iris in the place of a beard. A word to begin the celebration of Pollinator Week. Some flowers have specialized names for their flower parts. For irises, the petals are called standards and the sepals falls, which can be remembered with the following mnemonic: “standards stand up and falls fall down.” In the center of their falls, some irises, like cultivars of Iris germanica (German iris), have a hairy tuft called a beard. Others, like bulbous perennial Iris reticulata (dwarf iris) and rhizomatous Iris ensata (Japanese iris), Iris sibirica (Siberian iris), and natives Iris versicolor and Iris virginica (northern and southern blue flags), have a signal, which is a patch of contrasting color–usually yellow or white. The signal patch of some irises, like native Iris cristata (dwarf crested iris), has ridges or cockscombs called a crest.