Opinion | Charles Burdick: Mis-placing the truth

I’ve told you about my fishing adventures with Mike. He’s a local striper guide. I have fished with him on numerous occasions, but most of the time I am his helper when I have friends come and use his services. We always have a good time and it’s even better when all those on board catch plenty of fish. Most of the time, there’s about 4 guys who join us for about a half-day of fishing. Mike has everything ready when we arrive. The rods are ready for the bait, he’s got a good idea where the fish are located, and he’s already been out before 4:00 a.m. getting live bait for the day. Heck, he even provides water and snacks for all. During the summer, the boat leaves at 6:00 a.m., and there’s normally a short ride before we begin to locate the species we’ve come after. Mike’s fish-finder looks like a large computer screen, or maybe a small television. It has more lines, graphs, shapes, and notifications than a stock market ticker tape. Again, it’s all part of making it easy for those who are his guests, whether they are novices or experts. When we do locate our fish, Mike baits the hooks, lowers the lines, and instructs his crew to simply raise the rod and give it a little tug when a fish gets on. Mike has done all the work so anyone who wants to fish can have success. Pretty neat.