NTSPY FOOTBALL FINALIST: Ben Landers

Silver Creek senior Ben Landers drives upfield during the Dragons’ 49-19 victory at Corydon Central in October. The victory capped Creek’s unbeaten regular season and Mid-Southern Conference title. Photos by Joe Ullrich

Five-foot-10, 170-pound Silver Creek senior running back/linebacker Ben Landers was a do-it-all player for the Dragons, who had an undefeated regular season and won their first-ever Mid-Southern Conference championship.

On offense, Landers ran 130 times for 1,167 yards — nine per carry and 116.7 per game — and 17 touchdowns. He eclipsed 100 yards in each of the final five regular-season games, including a career-high 243 yards and three TDs in the finale at Corydon Central.

Landers also ranked second on the squad in receptions (14) and receiving yards (230) and was third in receiving TDs (three).

On the other side of the ball, Landers topped the team in tackles and quarterbacked a defense that allowed only 9.1 points per game during the regular season.

“It was a lot of fun,” he said.

Landers completed his career with 2,358 rushing yards and 35 rushing TDs for the Dragons, who went 33-10 in his four years.

“It was some of the best times I had in high school,” he said.

Landers has elected not to play football in college. Instead, he’ll attend the J.B. Speed School of Engineering at the University of Louisville. There, he plans to study to be a mechanical engineer.