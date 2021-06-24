Cancel
Public Health

What should I know about the delta variant?

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a version of the coronavirus that has been found in more than 80 countries since it was first detected in India. It got its name from the World Health Organization, which names notable variants after letters of the Greek alphabet. Viruses constantly mutate and most changes aren’t concerning. But...

Public HealthBirmingham Star

'Delta Plus strain calls for urgent measures'

Geneva [Switzerland], June 27 (ANI/Sputnik): Vaccination and safety measures such as wearing face masks are essential when it comes to fighting the Delta Plus coronavirus variant, World Health Organization (WHO) representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic said. "Vaccination plus masks, because just a vaccine is not enough with 'Delta.' We need...
WorldAustralian News

WHO Chief: Corona Delta Variant Spreading Rapidly

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday that the delta variant of the novel coronavirus has been identified in at least 85 countries and "is the most transmissible of the variants identified so far . . . and is spreading rapidly among unvaccinated populations." He also said, "As some countries ease public health and social measures, we are starting to see increases in transmission around the world."
Public Healthnewspotng.com

COVID-19 delta variant now in 85 countries – WHO

Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization (WHO), has expressed concern over the COVID-19’s delta variant, which he called “the most transmissible” mutation to date. Ghebreyesus told journalists at a regular briefing on Friday that delta co had been identified in at least 85 countries and is “spreading rapidly among unvaccinated...
Public Healthkusi.com

Dr. Georgine Nanos answers COVID-19 Delta variant questions

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Upon the World Health Organization urging vaccinated people to continue using masks as the Delta variant spreads, many more questions regarding this new variant are arising. Dr. Georgine Nanos of Kind Health Group, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell to clarify information regarding the Delta COVID-19 variant. Dr....
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Lambda lineage of SARS-CoV-2 has potential to become variant of concern

Researchers have described the first reported infection with the C.37 (Lambda) lineage of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in Southern Brazil. The SARS-CoV-2 virus is the agent responsible for the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. The Lambda lineage was classified as a variant of interest (VOI) by the World Health Organization on June 15th, 2021.
Public HealthNBC Miami

How to Spot New COVID Delta Variant Symptoms

Concern is spiking over the new COVID-19 Delta variant. The variant, otherwise known as B.1617.2, is highly contagious and may be associated with a higher risk of hospitalization than COVID-19, experts say. The variant has ravaged India and swept across 60 percent of the United Kingdom, prompting alarm among top U.S. public health officials.
Public HealthColumbian

How widespread is delta variant?

After Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said it could become the United States’ dominant variant sometime this summer, the delta variant of the new coronavirus has been getting increased attention. When it comes to tracking the spread of SARS-CoV-2 variants, Washington is better equipped than...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

These 5 States in Danger From New COVID Variant

Experts agree: The worst of the COVID-19 pandemic seems behind us. Nationwide, the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases has fallen from a high of over 259,000 on Jan. 8 to just over 14,000 on June 12. But there's still some serious cause for concern: The Delta variant of the coronavirus (formerly known as the Indian variant) is up to 70 percent more contagious than the first versions of the virus. And although all of the two-dose COVID vaccines have been found to be effective against it, Delta reduces the protection after one dose by almost 20%. That means people who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated are at increased risk of catching the variant—should it become as widespread in the U.S. as it is now in Europe—and potentially being hospitalized or dying from it.
Public HealthWired UK

The third wave of Covid is here… and it’s weird

As the first data on the new Delta variant of Sars-CoV-2 began to trickle through in April and early May, Martin McKee was immediately convinced that a third wave of Covid-19 was imminent. McKee, a professor of European public health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, was...
Public Healthunesco.org

Covering the COVID-19 vaccine: What journalists need to know

“Covering the COVID-19 vaccine: What journalists need to know" was organized by the Knight Centre for Journalism in the Americas in partnership with UNESCO and the World Health Organization, with funding from the European Union. It featured three panels led by journalists, medical experts, and researchers who offered insights on immediate issues of relevance related to the COVID-19 vaccination development and rollout.
Worldmacaubusiness.com

Coronavirus global death toll update

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,919,801 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Sunday. At least 180,725,470 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have...
Public HealthNBC Bay Area

Doctors Warn of More Contagious Variant Gaining Ground, Spreading Fast

The World Health Organization is now urging immunized people to continue wearing masks and practicing social distance because of a new coronavirus variant. The highly-contagious Delta variant is spurring new surges across the world and with tourism expected to bounce back this summer, cases could go up in the Bay Area.