Covid-19 Test Positivity Rate Steadily Rising In California – Talesbuzz

Western New York's COVID-19 positivity rate, which at one time was the highest of any region in New York State, is now the lowest of any region. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that the region's seven-day average infection rate was 0.28% on Friday. That's down by three-hundredths of a percent from Thursday and is also the second consecutive day that the region's infection rate is the lowest in the state. In Chautauqua County, the seven-day average on Friday was 0.4%, an increase of one-tenth of a percent. Statewide, the seven-day average was 0.39% on Friday, marking a 22nd straight day of setting a new record low and a 75th consecutive day of decline.