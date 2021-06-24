Covid-19 Test Positivity Rate Steadily Rising In California – Talesbuzz

Cancel
Covid-19 Test Positivity Rate Steadily Rising In California

By Sarah Williams
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time since December 2020, California’s 7-day Covid test positivity rate is on the rise. The test positivity rate, which hit a pandemic-era low of 0.7% on June 5, has risen slowly but steadily over the past two-and-a-half weeks to 1.1% on Wednesday. It’s the first sustained rise in that key Covid-19 indicator since the worst of California’s pandemic in January — and its happening just as the state lifts most Covid-19 restrictions.

