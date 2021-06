This weekend the very first Robomasters NA competition will take place in the United States. This year’s event is being hosted by Texas A&M University, the North American teams generally participate in DJI Robomasters held in Shenzhen, China however due to the COVID pandemic the NA teams weren’t able to travel.As a result, DJI has worked with Texas A&M University to host Robomasters NA in the US this year so the competition can continue.