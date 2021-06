A new report from PYMNTS paints a dark picture of the financial security of most Americans. Living paycheck to paycheck is a reality for a majority of U.S. consumers. "Our research shows that 54 percent of consumers in the U.S. have little or no money left over after spending their earnings. This means 125 million U.S adults are currently living paycheck to paycheck. A key distinction separates this massive population into two groups, however: whether consumers are typically able to pay their bills easily. Just over 60 percent of the paycheck-to-paycheck population is able to pay their bills comfortably, while close to 40 percent struggle to keep up," reported PYMNTS.