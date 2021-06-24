Cancel
Valley County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 00:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Valley The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Valley County in central Nebraska * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1207 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Taylor, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Elyria, Fort Hartsuff State Park, Ord and North Loup. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH

