Mattie Gertrude “Trudy” Williamson was born in Carthage, Mississippi on November 2, 1938 to Presley Grover Burnside and Alma Lula McCann Burnside. She died June 12, 2021 at the age of 82 in Philadelphia, Mississippi. She was known as a wonderful mother and faithful friend who was always there for those who needed her. She was a hard worker who would give everything she had to those in need.